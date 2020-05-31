COLUMBIA, S.C. – More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the past three days in South Carolina.
On Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 312 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,861 and those who have died to 494.
Eleven cases were reported Sunday in both Florence and Darlington counties. A death was reported in Darlington County, bringing the total there to 10.
On Friday, 331 positive tests were reported. At the time, that was a single-day high.
Inititally on Saturday, 266 cases were reported, but on Sunday that number was updated with 154 more cases, bringing the total to 420.
That’s a three-day total of 1,063 cases.
All seven deaths that were reported Sunday occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chester (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Hampton (1), Marlboro (1) and York (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (12), Cherokee (3), Chesterfield (15), Colleton (4), Darlington (11), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (11), Georgetown (1), Greenville (89), Greenwood (7), Hampton (1), Horry (15), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (11), Marion (1), Marlboro (10), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (8), Richland (28), Spartanburg (23), Sumter (6), Williamsburg (3) and York (7)
As of Saturday, a total of 206,247 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Sunday morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,566 are in use, which is a 63.35% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,566 inpatient beds currently used, 402 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
