DARLINGTON, S.C. -- One person died Monday evening when their moped was struck from behind while traveling on US 52.
The 8:45 p.m. crash happened near Bethea Road when the moped and a 2015 Nissan, both west bound, collided, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee has not yet released the identity of the crash victim.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Collins said.
