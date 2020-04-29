It is quite amazing how one word can change our entire outlook on life, both personally and professionally.
Less than six months ago, many of you had never heard of coronavirus much less thought about all of the ways that it could impact your lives both personally and professionally.
We have become familiar with the new idea of social distancing and what it means to be separated from friends and family in order to protect one another.
Our businesses have had their worlds turned upside down and have been forced to find creative ways to serve their customers while keeping one another safe and healthy.
Our senior citizens have been forced to stay home for fear that going out to pick up essentials would put them at a high risk of contracting this virus.
People have found themselves in the aisles of the stores hoping that they are lucky enough to find basic necessities such as toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting supplies.
Through all of these challenges, we have seen Hartsville residents work together as they always do to help one another.
Many of our local organizations and businesses have worked fiercely to serve the people of Hartsville that are struggling and in need. They have delivered food to senior citizens, donated essentials supplies to health care workers, checked in on our high-risk populations and had conversations about where to go from here.
Not a day goes by that I don’t hear a story about one of our businesses, organizations or families stepping up to serve their neighbor.
The people of Hartsville have come out to support local businesses as best as they could. So many of you have ordered takeout, picked up meat or prepared meals and shopped live sales to help our businesses try to make it through this time of uncertainty.
I am so confident that when the day comes that everyone is able to reopen, our residents will fully support our local businesses in the ways that they always have. I believe that we will all have a new appreciation for sitting down in a restaurant to share a meal with friends, for having conversations with business owners as we shop in their store, and most importantly for spending time with the people that matter the most in our lives.
The people of Hartsville are strong, and they are resilient. I encourage you all to continue to help one another and as always, reach out to our city staff with other ways that we may be able to help.
We look forward to seeing your smiling faces around Hartsville soon! Until then, stay safe, help your neighbors, and support your local businesses.
