The first moment I set foot in Hartsville, I sensed that this place is special.
And I was right.
Today, I am thrilled to introduce myself as your new city manager.
I grew up in Augusta, Georgia, the fourth child of an Army colonel and a stay-at-home mom. The Army was always a presence in my life. It was on the backroads of Fort Gordon where I learned to drive in my father’s old Datsun, passing grenade and artillery ranges along the way.
When I was growing up, a career in local government was not always on my radar. That changed, however, when I was given the opportunity to intern at the city of North Augusta.
It may sound corny, but I fell in love with city government. It was exciting to watch issues being addressed, citizens being heard, obstacles being overcome and problems being solved. I had found a way to have a direct — and positive — impact on my community.
I took a position in North Augusta’s Public Services Department and was introduced to life on the front lines. There, I worked alongside the men and women in the utilities, sanitation and property maintenance divisions. I loved it.
Just as I was ready to jump into city administration, a position opened at the city of Goose Creek. I was hired as the assistant city administrator in 2017, and the city administrator and I began the process of revamping an already successful community into an even better one. We, along with the team we assembled, made great strides.
I enjoyed my time in Goose Creek, a bustling community close to Charleston. However, once again opportunity knocked, and now I have the honor and privilege to serve Hartsville as your city manager.
I am here to make this city better for your family, for my family and for all families. I am here to help. And, most importantly for these first months, I am here to listen.
I’m excited about the progress Hartsville has already made, and I’m excited about its unlimited potential. Together, we will shape this city with smart growth.
We are a small town with a big heart, and I’m thankful for every day I get to experience that firsthand. Thank you.
