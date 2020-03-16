HARTSVILLE, S.C. — In the interest of public safety and to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Hartsville has moved to modified operations through March 31.
The city will reevaluate these changes as more information is available.
Considering recommendations made by the CDC and S.C. DHEC, access to the city’s public facilities will be restricted and closed to the public.
The city will make the following modifications for business operations:
City Hall (finance)
• City Hall will be closed to the public.
• Water Bills can be paid:
o Over the Phone: 843-383-3015.
o By drop box located in the alcove at City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Avenue, checks or money order only.
o By Mail: P.O. Drawer 2497, Hartsville, SC 29551, checks or money order only.
o Online at: hartsvillesc.csibillpay.com/Account/Login.aspx.
o Automatic bank draft: hartsvillesc.gov/government/forms/utilities-bank-draft-payment-application/.
o SPC Credit Union, 204 N. Fifth Street, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers must have their bill and pay the full amount due with cash or personal check only. Drive-thru option is available.
• Any additional business with the Finance Department can be taken care of by calling 843-383-3015 or emailing finance@hartsvillesc.gov.
City Hall (human resources)
• The Human Resources Department will be closed to the public. People in the department can be reached by phone at 843-383-3026 or by email at human.resources@hartsvillesc.gov.
City Hall (Business Navigator)
• The Business Navigator will be closed to the public. Any business can be taken care of by calling 843-383-3025 or emailing navigator@hartsvillesc.gov.
• Business licenses can be obtained at: hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/business-license/.
• Permits can be obtained by calling the Business Navigator at 843-383-3025 and at hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/permits/.
• Inspections will follow normal procedures. Call 843-383-3025 or email navigator@hartsvillesc.gov to schedule.
Public Services Department
• The Public Services office will be closed to the public. Any business can be taken care of by calling 843-383-3006.
• Garbage collection will remain on schedule.
• Recycling services will be suspended during this period.
• Yard debris will remain on schedule.
• Utility calls/work will not be affected.
Hartsville Police Department
• The Police Department lobby will be closed to the public.
• Fingerprinting and background checks will be suspended during the period of limited operation.
• Requests for copies of reports can be obtained by calling 843-383-3011.
• Police response will be limited to emergency calls.
• Non-emergency calls and police reports will be completed over the phone by calling 843-383-3011 to minimize contact.
• Officers will wear additional personal protective gear to reduce exposure.
Hartsville Fire Department
• The Fire Department lobby will be closed to the public.
• Fire reports can be obtained by calling 843-383-3000 or emailing sherry.griggs@hartsvillesc.gov.
• Firefighters will wear additional personal protective gear to reduce exposure.
• Hartsville Fire Department will respond only to medial calls of an acute nature.
Parks and Recreation Department
• The Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center and Byerly Park Complex will be closed to the public.
• Additional parks within the city will be open for passive recreation such as walking or jogging.
• The Parks and Recreation Department can be reached by phone at 843-339-2878 and by email at parks@hartsvillesc.gov.
Municipal Court
• All municipal court will be postponed. Involved parties will receive a letter about their postponed court dates.
• Traffic tickets can be paid by calling 843-383-3015.
• Bond hearings will be held via teleconference.
City Clerk
• The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday will be closed to the public, but a video will be posted online following the meeting and minutes posted online.
The Key/Main Street Hartsville
• The Key to Your Hartsville will be closed to the public.
• All Special Events sponsored by the city of Hartsville will be canceled through May 10 in compliance with updated guidelines issued by the CDC on Sunday.
• All Tourism and Special Events inquiries can be made by phone at 843-917-0602 or email at specialevents@hartsvillesc.gov.
• All Main Street Hartsville inquiries can be made by phone at 843-230-5837 or email at info@mainstreethartsville.org.
Hartsville Museum
• The Hartsville Museum will be closed to the public. It can be reached by phone at 843-383-3005 or by email at info@hartsvillemuseum.org.
“On behalf of all departments of the City of Hartsville, we appreciate your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our residents, visitors, and staff,” said Lauren Baker, the city’s public information officer. “We take all precautionary measures suggested by the CDC and S.C. DHEC seriously and hope to reduce the spread of Covid-19 by taking these measures.”
