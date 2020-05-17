HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person is hospitalized and a second in custody following a Sunday morning shooting.
Darlington County Sheriff's deputies responded to E Street in Hartsville at 7:45 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting and arrived to find a man shot in the "lower extremities," according to a release from the agency.
Patrol deputies have a woman in custody, according to the release.
The victim was taken to a Hartsville area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
