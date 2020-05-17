HARTSVILLE, S.C. — One person was in a hospital and a second in custody after a Sunday morning shooting.
Darlington County sheriff’s deputies went to E Street in Hartsville at 7:45 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting and found a man shot in the “lower extremities,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Patrol deputies have a woman in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
The names of the woman and the wounded person were not disclosed.
