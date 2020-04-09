LAMAR, S.C. — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday on Old Timers Court in Lamar.
Deputies were dispatched to the residence about 5:45 p.m. and found one person deceased inside the residence.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit p3tips.com.
You can also submit tips through the DCSO’s mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.