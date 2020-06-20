COLUMBIA, S.C. – The wave of coronavirus cases in South Carolina keeps growing.
For the third consecutive day and sixth time in the past nine days, a single-day record of cases has been set.
On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,157 new confirmed cases and five new probable cases of COVID-19, plus five additional confirmed deaths.
That included one death in an elderly individual in Florence County. The number of deaths in Florence County now stands at 45, the third most in the state. Only Richland (76) and Greenville (73) counties have had more.
There are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state now is 23,756. There have been 30 probable cases and 644 confirmed deaths.
Nearly 31% of the cases in the state have occurred in the past nine days.
The other four deaths that were reported Saturday occurred in elderly individuals from Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.
The number of new confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7) and York (40).
As of Friday, 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 7,125 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 16.2%.
As of Saturday morning, 3,116 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,365 are in use, which is a 70.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,365 inpatient beds currently used, 673 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.