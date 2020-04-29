HARTSVILLE, S.C. — In the midst of the coronavirus, people in Hartsville have something to look forward to in the opening of Wild Heart Brewing Company this fall.
Casey Hancock and his partners are about midway through the process of turning the building once housing his grandfather’s feed and seed business, Gardner’s Fertilizer, into a modern-day microbrewery and restaurant.
“We are shooting for a fall opening, barring any major delays,” Hancock said.
Gardener’s was started by Hancock’s grandfather, Harrell Gardener. The building is thought to date back to the 1920s and was moved to its current location.
The building is one of the first in a major redevelopment of the city called the Canal Project.
Since the coronavirus started having an effect in this country, Hancock said, there have been only minor delays. He said some of the material used in the renovations comes from Louisiana and getting the material has been delayed. He said they just shifted the work schedule some and have been able to keep on working.
“It causes us a little worry,” Hancock said. “We are meeting with the construction team by phone while staying on schedule.”
One of six partners in the project, Zach Riner, said they are able to continue with construction because the “crew is small enough and the building is large enough” to keep their social distancing.
The building is at 317 Railroad Ave. in Hartsville. Hancock and his mother previously owned the building and sold it. He said that when the opportunity to buy it back came up, they jumped on it.
“Everything just fell in place after my mother and I had the opportunity to repurchase the property,” he said.
“We have kept as much of the original integrity of the building as possible,” Hancock said.
There is no ceiling. You can see to the rafters.
“We kept as much of the wood flooring as possible,” he said. “There were no interior walls. It is mostly one open space.”
The new space has lots of windows, a large patio and other new features. Hancock said the exterior is being painted a barn red to match the color of the existing building.
“We are repurposing as much as possible,” Hancock said.
Hancock said it was his good friend Zach Riner who had the dream, the vision for the brewery.
Riner said it was equally Casey’s vision.
“I had the name; Casey introduced us to the other partners,” Riner said.
Four Hartsville doctors are in the partnership: Abraham Areephanthn, Kevin Sponseller, Brian Sponseller and William Martin III.
Riner will be the head brewmaster.
Hancock said it will be a microbrewery, which means they will brew their own beer on site and serve it on premises.
One of the most frequently asked questions of Hancock and Riner is whether they are going to sell liquor. The answer is “no.”
But they will serve eight or 10 different beers and some wine, Riner said.
The menu will be centered on pizza with a few sandwiches and salads. Everything on the menu will feature something cooked in the wood-fired brick pizza oven.
“We hope to have some cool events for families to enjoy,” they said. “We want to do a lot with the front lawn, where people can go out and eat their pizza, drink a beer and maybe play horseshoes or other games.”
Hancock said they are designing the establishment to be family friendly and pet friendly. He said they plan to have yard games for children and adults and a special area for pets
“I am absolutely excited,” Riner said.
Riner learned to brew beer commercially while working at an internship in Myrtle Beach. He said he did that for about two years.
He said he moved to Hartsville in 2006 and fell in love with it, then moved to the beach and is pleased to be back.
“We have around eight to 10 core beers that we are working with,” Riner said. “It is an idea that I’ve had for a long time.”
Hancock said they eventually hope to expand into distribution of their beers around the state.
Riner said he started making his own beer about 15 years ago.
He says his first attempt was anything but stellar.
“It was awful,” Riner said. He said he was determined that if he ever tried it a second time he would do it right and make it a better effort.
Riner said he took about six months to research and do his homework. And he tried again, this time with much better success.
“I got an internship at Liberty (a brewery) in Myrtle Beach,” Riner said. “And that is where I learned how to brew commercially.”
