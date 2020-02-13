HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A man wanted to Hartsville Police investigators in connection with a fatal shooting Feb. 12 at East Park Apartments was arrested Thursday by Lee County Sheriff's deputies and deputy US Marshals.
Dabry James was wanted in the shooting Lange Court shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead, according to a release from the Hartsville Police Department.
Investigators said they believe the shooting arose from a disagreement between the two parties, according to the release.
James is expected to be booked into the Darlington County Detention Center and then appear for a bond hearing Friday.
