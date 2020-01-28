HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person died in an early Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash near Hartsville.
The 6 a.m. crash happened when a Buick traveling on Swift Creek Road ran off the road and hit a tree, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Collins said.
The crash happened near Windfall Farm Lane, according to the Patrol's computer aided dispatch site.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee identified the victim as Travis Tyson, 38, of Hartsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
