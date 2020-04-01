HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Hartsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with Thursday night's shooting on West Old Camden Road.
Zachary Keith Wilks, 18, is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Investiators said "Wilks attempted to kill a person by discharging a firearm into the home where the victim was living. Also, Investigators allege Wilks had previously sent threatening text messages to the victim prior to the shooting," according to the release.
He was arrested Tuesday without incident.
He remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
