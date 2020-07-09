HARTSVILLE, S.C. − An investigation by Hartsville police and deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's office Wednesday led to a search warrant that, in turn, led to drugs, guns and money.
“Investigators searched a home yesterday evening on Willis Drive, and located heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, three firearms with ammunition, cash and a weight scale,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said through a news release.
Investigators arrested Michael Anthony Dudley, 41, of Hartsville.
Dudley is charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, according to the release.
Investigators are seeking additional charges.
Dudley remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.