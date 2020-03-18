HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is implementing enhanced visitor restrictions and new screening guidelines, effective immediately, as follows:
Reduced entry points
It has limited access to one point of entry in each building for patients and visitors:
• Emergency Department
• The Medical Group Main Entrance
Screening guidelines
Its hospital and clinics have begun screening all individuals who enter the facilities, per CDC guidelines – including patients, visitors and staff – based on potential respiratory symptoms and travel history.
The available entry points are now manned with staff to perform screenings.
Updated visitor restrictions
• Out of an abundance of caution until further notice, the medical center is allowing only one well visitor per patient.
• All visitors should be 16 and older.
Additional information
- Signage is being posted around the facilities notifying visitors and the community of these new restrictions and guidelines.
- The Carolina Pines Gift Shop is closed until further notice.
- The Carolina Café is available for patients, staff and screened visitors only.
- All monthly community events have been canceled until further notice: Jumpstart Your Heart 5K (postponed until September 12th), Senior Scene, Lunch and Learn, Red Cross Blood Drive, Childbirth Preparation Class, Living Well with Diabetes Support Group, etc.
Though Carolina Pines has not yet had a positive case of COVID-19, these restrictions are necessary to protect the health of patients, staff and community. Check the hospital website for updated information and follow DHEC and CDC for reputable updates.
