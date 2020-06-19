HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville High School Virtual Awards ceremony for seniors was held on June 1 through the school’s Facebook page and website.
The ceremony was opened with remarks from Principal Corey Lewis and Class of 2020 students Amelia Harless and Katherine Askins.
The Hartsville High School Academic Booster Club tries to raise morale at HHS by rewarding teachers and students. The organization also sponsors many events throughout the school year. ABC raised enough money to provide a total of 37 scholarships in the amount of $500 through the Annual Golfball Drop and through donations from members of the community and businesses.
Jesse Brown was awarded a scholarship from Gold Leaf Seed. Dawkins Concrete gave two scholarships, and they were awarded to Jenny Powell and Jacob Prozzi.
Five Sonoco scholarships were awarded. The recipients were Daniel Coker, Connor McConkey, Benjamin McIntosh, Deon Pooler and Shayla Walters.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Men’s Club awarded a scholarship to Peyton Hall. West Propane awarded a scholarship to Caroline Conner. Two scholarships were donated by HHS Retail, and they were awarded to Jonathan Burr and Dazani Campbell. Casey Hutson was awarded a scholarship given by HHS Class of 2009, Fifth Street Cleaners and HHS Retail.
The Johnny Andrews Scholarship was awarded to Walker Hodges.
Minnie’s Giftique awarded a scholarship to Gracie Jordan.
Brown, Pennington, Atkins Funeral Home, 60 Minute Cleaners and Zaxbys donated the scholarship awarded to Sophia Krawiec.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority awarded a scholarship to Macy Smith.
First Citizens Bank awarded a scholarship to Carlee Moore.
Ikia McCollough, Aysun Lamp, and Gracie Lynne Logan each received a scholarship donated by Novolex.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church awarded a scholarship to Blaze MacArthur.
The Dr. Charlie Burry Scholarship was given to Johnny Ropp.
Kelleytown Baptist Church awarded a scholarship to Alexis Windham.
Taylor Walters received a scholarship from Stingray Boat.
Norton Funeral Home, Lakeview Baptist Church, Morphis Pediatric Group and Welch and Bond Orthodontics gave a scholarship, and it was awarded to Annagrace Wilkes.
Nueva Villa awarded a scholarship to Alize Thomas.
Josten’s awarded a scholarship to Brandi Smith.
Piney Plain Freewill Baptist Church awarded a scholarship to Hannah Rudick.
Ina Marie Sullivan was awarded a scholarship given by the Red Fox Club.
North Industrial awarded a scholarship to Matthew Winburn.
The Wayne McCutchen Memorial Scholarship was given to Alex Gardner. The Rob F. Gardner Scholarships were awarded to Katherine Askins, Laney Askins, Amelia Harless, Maklon Gainey and Sarah Teal.
Individual scholarships for seniors were awarded by community members and HHS faculty.
The Charlie Gainey Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Dr. Mike Harless for a baseball player was given to Tate Hawkins.
The Matthew Webb Moore Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jessie Morphis, who always lives life to the fullest as Matt did.
Jaquan Harper was awarded The Bill Burns Scholarship in honor of a former teacher at HHS organized by his family.
The Andy Kilpatrick Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sarah Teal.
A $6,000 State Fair Scholarship and the David Dorn Memorial Scholarship were both awarded to Sophie Roemhildt.
The prestigious Star of the West Scholarship of The Citadel was awarded to Johnny Ropp, who also earned the highest SAT superscore.
The Class of 1961 Scholarship recipient this year is Kenneth Wingate Jr.
The Arabella Rogers Scholarship that is awarded through the FDTC Educational Foundation was given to Elmer Mack and Isaiah Roemhildt, who both plan to attend FDTC.
The Key Factor Scholarship for Pee Dee Seniors based upon a personal essay was awarded to Olivia Roemhildt.
Nucor Steel awarded Jasmine Galloway with the Nucor Education Award Scholarship. Nucor also awarded three more scholarships for Connor Coward, Mollie Davis and Dylan Hastey.
The Women’s League of Hartsville awarded two scholarships to Laney Askins and Dasani Campbell.
The Miss Hartsville High School scholarship was awarded to Bailey Moore and Mary Grace Walters for their excellence in ad sales for the program.
The Carolina Pines Auxiliary Scholarship awarded these students who plan to work in the medical field: Blaze MacArthur, Jessie Brown, Amelia Harless, Caroline Conner, Alex Windham, Jennifer Powell, Kailyn Sivula, Sarah Teal and Shayla Walters.
The Casey McPherson Endowment Fund for students who attended Southside was awarded to Jeniya Smith.
Davidson College awarded John Henderson with The Julian and Robert J. Lake Scholarship in recognizing academically powerful students.
The Rosenwald Memorial Scholarship that is awarded to a student who attended Rosenwald Elementary and Middle School was given to Aaliyah Graham.
The Mr. Red Fox Scholarship in memory of Cleve Amerson has been awarded to Justin Abraham.
The Anderson Brass Scholarship recipient this year is Jeniya Jackson for her hard work and perseverance in graduating a year early.
The Lamar Civitans awarded a scholarship to a native of Lamar, Alexis Windham.
The “Show Your Spirit” Scholarship was awarded to Raven Addison, who submitted a video presentation for the scholarship opportunity showcasing her school spirit.
Both Caroline Conner and Alex Gardner were honored for earning All-As throughout their 12 years of education.
Sixteen seniors were awarded the prestigious Palmetto Fellows Scholarship. The school honored Hannah Lunn and Johnny Ropp, who both scored a 720 on the verbal portion of the SAT. Johnny Ropp also earned the highest score on the Math portion with a 700. Caroline Conner was also honored for earning the highest ACT score of a 32.
The William Bennett Johnson Scholarship honored Bennett’s memory by awarding a total of 19 scholarships to his following classmates: Katherine Askins, Laney Askins, Alexis Bryant, Daniel Coker, Peyton Hall, Walker Hodges, Ryan Howle, Dalton Jefferson, Abby Lackey, Gracie Lynne Logan, Alex Massoud, Jesse Morphis, Jacob Prozzi, Macy Smith, Abigayle Stokes, Ina Marie Sullivan, Sarah Teal, Logan Vlachoyannis and Annagrace Wilkes.
The IB portion of the awards ceremony recognized the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 ambassadors, nine IB Diploma Candidates, and three students were awarded the IB Cord of Distinction.
During the awards portion of the ceremony, the STAND award was given to Eric Brown, who showed outstanding character and academic achievement as a leader on campus.
The Major Robert Lyde Chapter of DAR presented a bronze medal to JROTC cadet Charlotte Rose.
The DAR also awarded the Good Citizenship Award to Hannah Lunn as voted on by teachers.
Finally, The Heart of the Red Fox Award sponsored by Jostens and Rhodes Graduation Services Inc. was awarded to Alexandra Gardner, who set a positive example of an HHS student on and off campus, showcased academic success, contributed positively to the school and community and exhibited the real meaning of what it means to be a Red Fox.
Other awards were presented for Beta Club and the Foreign Language Department. DCSD Board of Education Scholars and Honor Graduates were recognized.
SGA President Justin Abraham closed the ceremony expressing gratefulness and excitement for the Class of 2020 having the opportunity to have a graduation and wishing success for his classmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.