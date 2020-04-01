Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Churches in Hartsville area are trying to comply with new guidelines for social distancing and avoidance of crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). While most churches have decided to suspend large gatherings, churches are finding ways to stay connected to their members.
First Baptist
First Baptist was in the process of changing its Sunday church services when the coronavirus hit.
On March 8, the church began three morning services — traditional Sunday school and small groups at 9 a.m., traditional worship service at 10 a.m., and the re:New service at 11 a.m.
The First Baptist “re:New” service began in September 2018 to reach a new group of people around Hartsville.
“The traditional and re:New services started at the same time, because we only had enough children and children’s workers to offer a premier children’s church during the church hour,” said the Rev. Dr. Greg Boyd, pastor at First Baptist.
Boyd said he would preach the first half of the re:New service in the chapel, and then run to preach the second half of the traditional service in the sanctuary.
“Since then, the children’s director, Lauren Wint, has done a tremendous job building our children’s ministry,” Boyd said. “This year we also hired a full-time worship and outreach minister, Thad Burkhalter, who oversees worship in both services. Thad would start in the traditional service, then run up to the chapel to lead worship in the re:New service.”
At the first of March, the church decided to offer two service times so that Burkhalter and Boyd could be fully involved in both services.
“Our first Sunday with two service times on March 8 went well,” Boyd said. “As we prepared for the second service on the 15th, word about the COVID-19 virus flooded the news. A few churches decided to offer online services then, but we thought we could still meet together, which we did. The attendance was down, but the mood was optimistic.
“Last Sunday, March 22, we joined almost all churches in having online services only,” Boyd said. “Most of our church is in the high-risk category and are complying with safety recommendations.”
Boyd said this pandemic is a good opportunity for people to put faith into action.
“Our deacons are in touch with the families in their deacon lists,” Boyd said. “We are asking people to let us know if they are aware of neighbors we can help who are elderly and afraid to get out, people who are new to the area, or maybe who are not connected to a local church. We are practicing social distancing and taking extra care for cleanliness. But while we are still able (our town is not closed like New York City and other places), we want to do what we can to serve the community.”
Boyd said the plans are to still have a 6:30 Sunrise Service on Easter, and regular 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
“Hopefully the virus will have taken a downturn by then,” Boyd said. “If not, we will adjust and do services online.”
He offered some passages from the Bible to help with fear, panic and faith.
“Let Faith in you overcome fear. See Joshua 1:9 and Psalm 56:34, 10-11.
“Let Wisdom in you overcome worry. See Proverbs 3:21-26. Verse 21 mentions sound judgment and discernment.
“Let Prayer from you overcome panic. See Philippians 4:6-7 and 2 Timothy 1:7.”
Catholic Church
Catholic churches have also canceled in-person worship in favor of taking the liturgy online.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston will live stream to its Facebook page Mass and other devotions from the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston.
Wesley UMC
Wesley United Methodist Church in Hartsville suspended worship services in-house until March 31.
“We are having electronic services for now,” said the Rev. Stephen Gaither, pastor of Wesley UMC.
He said Easter is a couple of weeks away and word has not been passed down by the bishop as to whether the services should be in accordance with social distancing.
“I’m going to assume we will do the same as we have done in the past,” he said, except it might be livestream to Facebook to an empty church.
“We are waiting to see what will happen,” Gaithers said.
First Presbyterian
The Rev. Ashley L. Cheek said First Presbyterian is livestreaming all Sunday services at 11 a.m.
Children’s music and Bible study will be livestreamed on Facebook.
“Our ‘virtual’ Youth Group Fellowship via Zoom is on Sunday evenings at 5 p.m., Cheek said. “’Virtual’ Prayer Breakfast via Zoom is Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.”
For more information on these, contact Katie Liddle at liddlekatie@yahoo.com.
The first Friday Concert Series will be streamed at noon on Friday, April 3, featuring Christopher Moore and Paige McElveen. For more information contact Ronda McElveen at ronda.mcelveen@gmail.com.
“Come and pray at our prayer tree,” Cheek said. “If you are out for a walk, stop by the fountain located at 213 W. Home Avenue and tie a prayer for your family, our community, for our world.”
Cheek said the church is exploring safe ways to gather for Easter Sunday. She said the plans for Easter Sunday will be finalized in the coming weeks.
“There is a C.S. Lewis quote I love: ‘Life without God is not immunity from difficulties, but peace in difficulties,’” Cheek said. “It is my hope and prayer that the Church universal can be conduits of this peace as our communities, our nation, and our world navigate the impact of COVID-19. At First Presbyterian Church, we strive to be a place where people experience the love of God through community. We have moved our ministry online, over the phone, via zoom, but our intention is still the same — that individuals will experience the ‘virtual’ community of God and know they are not alone, regardless of the impact of COVID-19.”
Emmanuel Baptist
Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hartsville has joined the growing list of churches broadcasting their services over digital services due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Rev. Jamie St. Ours, pastor of the church, said that last Sunday the service was livestreamed on Facebook. He said members are connecting through digital services on Sunday nights and Wednesday as well.
For members who don’t have computers, he is videoing the service and making DVDs and taking them to these individuals, along with a hot meal, so that they can stay connected.
“We are praying we can meet on Easter,” St. Ours said. “But it might be in cars on our property. We will be ready.”
He said details are still to be worked out.
St. Ours said he is reminding members that the building doesn’t define the church. He said how they worship might change, but what they believe does not.
“We don’t stop believing,” he said. “We are just changing the way we meet. I think it will be good for us to think differently. God has a way to work this out. God is still in control.”
St. Ours said he is trying to get his church members excited about this new way of worshiping, and he thinks there will be an explosion of faith when this is over.
St. Luke UMC
St. Luke UMC is postponing services for now, said Pastor Carl Hunsucker. He said South Carolina Bishop Jonathan Holston recommended the postponing of in-house services. The church has turned to its website, Facebook, YouTube and the local radio station WHEZ FM 95.9 to broadcast Sunday services.
“I think people are being cautious, staying home and practicing social distancing,” he said.
Like everyone else, Hunsucker said, his church is watching the news, listening to experts and doctors and taking cues from them. He said St. Luke is taking it one week at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.