Contested primary races were held Tuesday in the Pee Dee for six spots in the South Carolina General Assembly.
Incumbents Kent Williams, Ronnie Sabb and Kevin L. Johnson faced challengers in Senate races.
Incumbent Lucas Atkinson faced a challenger in a House race.
Challengers in other races competed for the chance to challenge incumbent Gerald Malloy for a Senate seat and incumbent Phillip Lowe for a House seat.
SC House District 57
In a Democratic primary race, Lucas Atkinson was on his way to defeating challenger Miko Pickett.
With all 67% of precincts reporting, Atkinson was ahead with 60.59% of the votes.
District 57 is composed of most of Marion County, a little of Dillon County and a little of Horry County.
SC House District 60
Democrat Teresa McGill Cain was on her way to defeating La’Sha McClain in a bid to face Republican Phillip Lowe, the incumbent, in November in the S.C. House District 60 race.
With 50% percent of the precincts reporting, McGill Cain was ahead with 59.02% percent of the votes.
District 60 is composed of western Florence County and southeastern Darlington County, including Lamar.
SC Senate District 29
J.D. Chaplin routed his friend, Ronald Reese Page, Tuesday for the Republication nomination for the S.C. Senate District 29 seat.
Chaplin won with 82.4% of the votes and will face Democrat Gerald Malloy, the incumbent, in November.
Chaplin works as a row-crop farmer outside Hartsville. He previously ran for House District 54, a district considered safely Democratic, in 2016. He lost to Democrat Pat Henegan in that race by a margin of 32%.
Page works as a firefighter for the city of Darlington. He also drives an ambulance for Darlington County and works at a local gun store. He lost to state Rep. Robert Williams in the House District 62 race in 2016.
District 29 includes most of Darlington County (portions of the east central part of the county are included in Senate Districts 31 and 36), most of Marlboro County (the northeastern part of the county is in Senate District 30) and two-thirds of Lee County.
SC Senate District 30
Incumbent Kent Williams was on his way to winning the S.C. Senate District 30 race in the Democratic primary.
With 60% of the precincts reporting, Williams led challenger Patrick Richardson with 76.2% of the votes.
Williams will not face a Republican challenger in the general election.
District 30 includes Marion County, eastern Florence County, much of Dillon County and small part of Horry County.
SC Senate District 32
Incumbent Ronnie Sabb faced three challengers in the S.C. Senate District 32 race in the Democratic primary.
With 20% of the precincts reporting, Sabb was ahead with 69.79% of the votes.
Ted Brown was second with 16.42% of the votes, followed by Kelly Spann (12.22%) and Manley Marvell Collins (1.57%).
District 32 includes Williamsburg County, a small part of Florence County, two-thirds of Georgetown County and northern Berkeley County.
SC Senate District 36
Incumbent Kevin L. Johnson faced challenger Eleazer Leazer Carter in the S.C. Senate District 36 race in the Democratic primary.
With 75% of the precincts reporting, Johnson was ahead with 74.94% of the votes.
District 36 includes southeastern Darlington County, the far west part of Florence County, the eastern half of Sumter County and all of Clarendon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.