OATES, S.C. – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery and homicide of Willie Jackson on April 9 at a residence on Old Timers Court in the Oates community of Darlington County.
Sheriff Tony Chavis has announced the arrest of a fourth man who is accused of being involved in the crimes.
Jelonta Chavon Bacote, 27, of Darlington was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sumter, according to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. Bacote was arrested by deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Investigators previously arrested Tyneshia Jhane Price, 25, of Hartsville; Devon Demarco Rembert, 19, of Hartsville; and Nelson Hawkins, 51, of Darlington. Price and Rembert are charged with murder and armed robbery. Rembert also has two other pending charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the April 2018 murder of a Lamar man.
Rembert was released on bond on March 12, 2020 for those charges. Hawkins is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony.
Bond was denied for Price, Rembert and Hawkins by a Darlington County magistrate. Bond has not been set for Bacote. The four remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.