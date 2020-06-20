FLORENCE, S.C. – Four area high school graduates were awarded the Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship last week.
The 2020 recipients of the scholarship are Cordell S. Davis of West Florence High School, Natalie G. Henson of Mayo High School, Omaria E. Hennigan of Lake City High School and Sophie R. Roemhildt of Hartsville High School.
Each graduate received $1,000 to go toward higher education expenses.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler Terrence Rashad Carraway of the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation awarded the scholarship during a small ceremony in the City Council Chambers.
This need-based scholarship was established in January 2019 to honor the life and work of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, whose was killed on duty on Oct. 3, 2018.
The joint effort by the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation and Florence Police Department is a commitment to the continuation of Carraway's work with the youth in the Florence and Darlington area, to help them have a brighter future.
Davis plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia and major in electrical engineering.
Henson plans to attend Clemson University and majored in graphic communications, marketing and Spanish.
Hennegan intends to major in nursing at Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Roemhildt intends to major in engineering at the University of South Carolina.
The recipients of the scholarship were selected from applicants from school districts in Florence and Darlington counties, or a comprehensive review of their application, high school transcripts, SAT/ACT scores and their 500-word essay.
Information regarding this scholarship is provided each year to all of the Florence and Darlington school district guidance counselors.
