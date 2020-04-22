FLORENCE, S.C. — Gym owners and fitness instructors have seen their share of change since the coronavirus outbreak.
Pee Dee Crossfit owner Del Boykin and Fitness World Gyms instructor Anne Adams are adapting, and they shared tips on how to stay fit during the pandemic. They both say establishing a routine is the key to staying on track and have suggestions on what to use at home for weight resistance.
"You are your only competition," Adams told her Facebook live class Tuesday morning from her dining room-turned-gym.
One thing the coronavirus pandemic has not changed for Adams, an AFAA-certified group fitness instructor, is the way she begins each class with a motivational thought. This is the fifth week Fitness World Gyms, owned by Darlington's Curtis Boyd, has been offering online classes for its members and anyone interested via their Facebook page.
Adams says during this time of so much change, keeping a routine such as the same workout time can help keep people on track. That is one of the reasons she, along with other instructors, are offering online classes at the same times members are accustomed to. The live sessions remain on the page for later viewing as well.
The Tuesday morning workout was created by Adams as a corefit workout that used body strength, and weights are not required. Adams says you can find weighted items in your home to use as dumbbells. In her live Tuesday class, Adams used a pack of water and peanut butter for weight resistance.
Boykin suggests keeping it simple when looking for weight-resistance alternatives. Boykin, who was leading an outdoor workout for Ryan and Shelley Johnson on Tuesday, says heavy rocks or tires work well for outdoor workouts.
Boykin says keeping a routine is important to clients such as the Johnsons, who build their day around their workout. Shelley said she and her husband have always met at noon to work out together, and keeping that appointment through the pandemic is a priority.
"We need it to stay fit, sane, and something for just the two of us," she said.
Ryan works from home. Their two children are also working from home as students through eLearning.
The Johnsons have been packing up their Jeep with their own equipment, driving to the gym and continuing their workout date, on a modified outside basis.
"Not every day," Shelley said, "but most days. Every little bit counts."
