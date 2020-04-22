FLORENCE, S.C. – Because of the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florence-Darlington Technical College will hold the majority of its summer classes online.
Traditional 10-week and eight-week lecture classes will be taught strictly online. Those classes will go live on the college’s D2L platform beginning on Tuesday, May 26. Classes that are not originally taught online will evolve into an online format.
Classes that feature labs will be taught using a hybrid and/or virtual delivery method. The hybrid approach will allow for online instruction as well as the option to hold labs with 10 or less students.
As for Florence-Darlington Tech’s clinical classes, depending on clinical site availability they will continue as normal, otherwise, alternative options will be considered.
“Our main priority is the health and safety of our students and employees,” Interim President Edward Bethea said. “Having the ability to teach our classes online ensures that our students will be able to continue to earn the education that they will need to join the workforce, and they will be doing so in a safe environment.”
Florence-Darlington Tech has been a leader in online education within the South Carolina Technical College System. The college has been teaching classes online since 1998.
