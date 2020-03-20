COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Pee Dee Friday recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 -- one case each in Florence and Darlington Counties, according to DHEC.
Kershaw County continued to have the most reported cases at 36 cases followed by Richland County with 22 and Greenville County with a dozen.
Horry County has eight reported cases.
No other Pee Dee county has a reported case as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Statewide there are 125 reported COVID-19 cases, according to DHEC.
Out of tests conducted in public health laboratories 1,255 tests have come back negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.