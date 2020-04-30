COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence County now has had more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Sixteen additional cases in Florence County were announced Thursday by DHEC, bringing the county’s total to 304.
One additional death increased Florence County’s total to 14.
That was one of 12 additional deaths in the state. DHEC also announced 220 new coronavirus cases in the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,095 and the total number of those who have died to 244.
Nine of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Lexington (2) and Richland (1) counties. Three occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Greenville (1) and Richland (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Cherokee (2), Chester (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (9), Colleton (1), Darlington (13), Dillon (5), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (2), Florence (16), Georgetown (3), Greenville (36), Greenwood (3), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Lee (5), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (16), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (25), Sumter (5), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13).
As of Thursday morning, 4,512 hospital beds were available and 6,894 were in use, which is a 60.4% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,894 beds currently used, 307 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 15,251 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,009 were positive and 13,242 were negative. A total of 56,512 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.