COLUMBIA, S.C. — One additional death and two new coronavirus cases in Florence County were reported Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the county’s number of deaths to two and the number of cases to five.
One new case in Darlington County brings the number there to eight cases.
The first case of a positive result in Marlboro also was reported.
Two deaths were reported Tuesday in South Carolina. The statewide death toll now is at seven.
Florence County is the only county in the state that has had more than one death.
SC DHEC said it is investigating 44 additional cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.
Four new cases were reported in Kershaw County, which leads the state with 58 cases. Eight cases were reported in Greenville County.
The patient in Florence County who died was an elderly person who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Horry County with no underlying health conditions.
After further investigation, an individual who died and was reported as residing in Kershaw County has been determined to have a Sumter County residence. DHEC reports cases based on the county of residence.
“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” said Jonathan Knoche, a DHEC physician. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. DHEC continues to provide new and updated guidance about COVID-19 at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
People with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
