COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new coronavirus cases in Florence County were being investigated Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the county’s number of cases to five.
One new case in Darlington County brings the number there to eight cases.
The first case of a positive result in Marlboro also was reported.
No deaths were reported Tuesday in South Carolina. The statewide death toll holds at five.
SC DHEC said it is investigating 44 additional cases of coronavirus. That brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.
Four new cases were reported in Kershaw County, which leads the state with 58 cases. Eight cases were reported in Greenville County.
