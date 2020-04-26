COLUMBIA, S.C. — Of the 237 additional coronavirus cases announced Sunday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, more than 10 percent were from Florence County.
One of the eight additional deaths that DHEC reported was an elderly person from Darlington County. That was the county’s first death from COVID-19.
With 24 new cases reported Sunday, Florence County now has 266 total cases. Of those, 93 cases – 35% – have come in the past four days.
The total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina now is 5,490, and 174 people have died.
The other deaths occurred in five elderly individuals from Clarendon (2), Greenville (2) and Richland (1) counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton (1) and Greenville (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (3), Anderson (7), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (10), Clarendon (8), Darlington (1), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (24), Greenville (43), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (3), Laurens (7), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (5), Richland (50), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (11), York (4)
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
As of Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 14,029 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,801 positive and 12,228 were negative. A total of 50,761 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of this morning, 4,940 hospital beds are available and 6,448 are utilized, which is a 56.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.