DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A inmate being housed at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington County died Saturday afternoon.
The imale inmate, who was "known to suffer from atrial fibrillation, was taken by Darlington County EMS medics to a Pee Dee area hospital died in the emergency room "following a cardiac event," according to a release issued by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
The inmate was a federal prisoner, according to the release.
Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said his office and SLED are investigating the death.
Hardee said this death, the second in two days at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, is not related to Friday's death.
The coroner didn't release the ID of the deceased.
