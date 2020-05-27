FLORENCE, S.C. — Wisteria Drive heading toward Hillside Drive — the most convenient detour for the road closure at Edisto Drive at Jeffries Creek — was closed much of Wednesday afternoon while Florence public works crews removed a large tree that fell during the storm.
The tree, which had been growing in a resident's back yard at Wisteria and Sherwood drives, took out a brick fence as it fell across the ditch, the road and well into the brush on the other side of the road about 1:30 p.m.
Traffic was detoured north on Sherwood Drive back to Cherokee Road.
A city official said the road should be reopened by 4 p.m.
