HARTSVILLE, S.C.
Emmanuel Baptist Church has announced the recipients of its 2020 Post High School Starships.
In 2016, the church established the Post High School Scholarship with a donation from Allen Roberts and the Roberts Family Trust. The scholarship’s goal is to support students striving for academic excellence, active within Emmanuel Baptist Church and their local community. Since then, the scholarship committee has allocated $15,000 each year to the selected students. The scholarships are awarded by the committee based upon overall GPA, church and school extracurricular activities, community involvement, and two formally written essay responses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee decided to award scholarship funds to each applicant that met all the requirements.
Ten students met the requirements for the Emmanuel Baptist Church Post High School Scholarship. Each of the students will receive a scholarship distributed to his her school totaling $1,500.
Students are Josh Barefoot, Francis Marion University; Caroline Brockett, Liberty University; Abby Clark, Francis Marion University; Cameron Crawley, University of South Carolina; Kayleigh Dibble, Palm Beach Atlantic; Ethan Geddes, Liberty University; Bryce Johnson, Bob Jones University; Dalton Jones, Liberty University; Chandler Morrell, North Greenville University; and Spencer Tripp, The Citadel.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship should contact Howard Tripp at 843-453-4819 about donating to continue this scholarship for future generations of the Emmanuel Baptist Church family.
