We are living in some scary times right now. There is a lot of uncertainty.
There are plenty of empty shelves at the store. We are practicing social distancing in ways we never thought we would. In a world that feels turned upside down, we are all looking for the right answers, the right way to do things, the best solutions.
Unfortunately, this can also be a time full of misinformation. From whom has the coronavirus to how to take care of it — we are seeing unprecedented amounts of information that is not completely correct. Keep in mind that this situation changes daily, sometimes hourly. This is prime time for scammers to pop up with the cure-all, so beware.
One of the biggest bits of misinformation that I have seen deals with your immune system. There are many stories circulating on how to boost your immune system, the best foods to eat to keep from getting the coronavirus and how to cure it with food once you have it. Let’s look at some basics on your immune system and what we should be focusing on with regards to nutrition.
Your immune system is a defense system. It is very complex, but it is mainly tasked with detecting a wide variety of agents and distinguishing them from your body’s own healthy tissue. For example, it would detect a virus and defend your body against it. We know that pathogens can mutate and change and sometimes escape the notice of your immune system — this is when the disease kicks in. Again, this does not mean that every mutated pathogen is going to cause illness, because your immune system has some adapting mechanisms, too, but sometimes illness does arise.
You cannot boost your immune system, and you wouldn’t want to. Why? A supercharged or overactive immune system must be a good thing, right? The answer to that is a simple no. If we threw your immune system into overdrive, we could potentially cause more harm to ourselves. Some autoimmune diseases, for example, are often caused by an overstimulation of immune cells where your immune cells mistake your healthy cells for the bad guys and attack them. This is a super-simplified way to think about it, but just to illustrate that too much of a good thing isn’t always a good thing.
I would love to tell you that there is a specific food you should eat that would magically take care of all your problems, but the truth is there is not. For a well-functioning immune system, you should do all of the things that we talk about to simply have a healthy eating pattern. Start with variety. For a healthy body, you should eat a wide variety of foods from all the food groups.
Try to get all of the colors of the rainbow. We know that the more colorful your plate, the better variety of nutrients you are consuming. Strive for a minimum of five servings of fruits and vegetables each day. Get creative. Add fruits and veggies to each meal throughout the day. Blueberries in your morning cereal, lettuce and tomato on your sandwich at lunch, extra shredded veggies added to your spaghetti sauce at supper. The ways that you can add them are limitless.
For all of you carbohydrate haters out there — carbs are your friend. Grains are good choices for a variety of important nutrients and energy. Choose wholegrain choices as much as possible, and be mindful of what you are adding to them. A baked potato is a great option, but a loaded baked potato becomes less nutritious.
Protein is an important nutrient for healing and recovery. Make sure you are choosing a variety of protein sources including poultry, fish, lean beef or pork, eggs, nuts and seeds as well as beans and peas. Be mindful of your cooking technique. All of your protein options should not be fried.
Dairy is one of the main ways that we get vitamin D in our diets. We suggest three servings of dairy a day, and that will also help meet calcium needs. Other sources of vitamin D include fatty fish and eggs.
Avoid foods high in added sugars and fats. These foods tend to offer the least in nutritional benefits. We still encourage physical activity of 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity exercise. The outdoors is not closed — get outside and move your body. Rest is equally important. We know that lack of adequate rest leads to a host of health issues.
Finally, make sure you are doing all of the other things that you have heard ad nauseam. Wash your hands frequently. Practice social distancing. If you are sick, stay home. If we all do our part, we will come out on top. Until next time … live healthy!
