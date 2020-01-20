HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The driver of a car was killed and three passengers were injured Monday afternoon in a collision with a truck in the Hartsville area.
The victim was female, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
A passenger in the front seat of the car was airlifted to a local hospital.
Two passengers in the back seat were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
The driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seatbelts, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The passengers in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.
The wreck happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 15 and Center Road.
The driver of a 2008 Freightliner commercial vehicle was headed east on Center Road but ran a stop sign.
The car, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala that was headed south on U.S. 15, collided with the trailer of the Freightliner, according to Collins.
The name of the victim will be released later, pending notification of family, according to Hardee.
