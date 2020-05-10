BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – The driver of an SUV was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck four miles east of Bennettsville.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened at 5:15 p.m. on Red Hill Road near McCall Avenue in Marlboro County.
A 2003 Honda Pilot went off the road to the right. When it struck a ditch, the driver was ejected.
The driver was taken to a hospital in Cheraw and later died.
