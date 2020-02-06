DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District plans to hire school bus drivers and will host a free driver training class Monday through Thursday.
Drivers can earn between $11.98 and $17.27 per hour with bonus opportunities every 45 days.
The driver training class will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day at the Darlington County School District Administrative Annex at 102 Park Street in Darlington.
Anyone interested in participating must register by noon Friday.
To be eligible to become a school bus driver, a person must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and have had a valid South Carolina driver’s license for at least one year.
There are 10 steps to becoming a school bus driver:
• 1. Complete an application for employment and paperwork to attend a training class.
• 2. Pass a SLED background check.
• 3. Pass a check of license history with the DMV.
• 4. Complete State Department of Education classroom training (20 hours).
• 5. Obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit.
• 6. Pass a physical and a drug test.
• 7. Train with district instructors for a length of time to be able to perform pre-trip skills and driving.
• 8. Pass a physical performance test.
• 9. Obtain CDL license with proper endorsements.
• 10. Ride a route for five days with a driver.
For more information or to register, call the Darlington County School District Office of Transportation at 843-398-2313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.