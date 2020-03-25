DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced the Teacher Feature winners for March.
The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is comprised of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
The Teacher Feature program is sponsored by Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty. Honorees receive free meals at local restaurants and recognition in their schools.
The March honorees:
» Brian Feus, Brockington Elementary Magnet School.
» Brittany Johnson, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School.
» Amanda Bethea, Cain Elementary School.
» Mary Morrison, Carolina Elementary School.
» Dennis Johnson, Darlington County Institute of Technology.
» Melia Carroll, Darlington County Intervention School.
» Brian Farrell, Darlington High School.
» Daijza Miller, Darlington Middle School.
» Brittany Adams, Hartsville High School.
» Michele Mullins, Hartsville Middle School.
» Krystina Powell, Lamar Elementary School.
» Tywanda Bailey, Lamar High School.
» Carla Doke, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology.
» Miriam Norwood, North Hartsville Elementary School.
» LaQuetta Daniels, Pate Elementary School.
» Courtney Knight, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School.
» Anna Blackmon, Southside Early Childhood Center.
» Melanie Potoka, Spaulding Elementary School.
» Clarence DuBose, Spaulding Middle School.
» Amanda Arvidson, St. John’s Elementary School.
» Linda Pressley-Manning, Thornwell School for the Arts.
» Tori Burke, Washington Street Elementary School
» Jeanne Carter, West Hartsville Elementary School
