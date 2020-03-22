COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Sunday that it is investigating 22 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, including one in Darlington.
This brings the total number statewide to 195 cases in 33 counties.
The number in Darlington has risen to five. Florence remains at one case.
“We recognize the hardships that are facing many South Carolinians as we continue to respond to this ongoing public health event,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “We encourage the public to focus on things that each of us can do to limit the spread of illness by washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and practicing social distancing.”
New positive cases:
Beaufort County: 2 cases
Berkeley County: 1 case
Charleston County: 4 cases
Colleton County: 1 case
Darlington County: 1 case
Greenville County: 2 cases
Hampton County: 1 case
Horry County: 2 cases
Kershaw County: 1 case
Lancaster County: 2 cases
Richland County: 3 cases
York County: 2 cases
DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.
“This will be an extended response and it will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus,” Dr. Traxler said. “We want people to be prepared for more cases to occur and to continue to listen to and follow recommendations from public health officials.”
