DARLINGTON, S.C. – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested a Darlington woman who gave birth to a stillborn child October of last year.
Investigators arrested Alanta Wayde Feagin, 27, of Darlington on Monday morning. Feagin is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Investigators allege Feagin intentionally and knowingly ingested cocaine, benzoylecgonine and methadone while 40 weeks pregnant with the victim. Feagin was denied bond by a Darlington County magistrate on Monday afternoon and remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
“Through a thorough and intensive investigation, my Investigators were able to gather evidence and establish probable cause to show the mother’s drug use led to the death of the child,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a news release. “The well-trained investigators of the Special Victims Unit are a valuable asset to ensure we bring those who hurt our children to justice.”
