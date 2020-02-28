DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person who robbed the Sav-Way at 102 Lamar Highway early Friday morning.
The 2:11 a.m. incident happened when a black man, about 5'10"-6' tall, in khaki pants and a navy-blue jacket entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money from the register, according to a release from the Darlington Police Department.
Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to please call central dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department at 843-398-4026.
