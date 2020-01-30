DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a person wanted in connection with a "cutting" on Kirven Street.
Tavon Davon Wilson, 28, is wanted by the Darlington Police Department, according to a release from the agency.
"Wilson allegedly cut a victim several times on both legs causing the victim to have to seek medical attention" in the Jan. 29 incident, Capt. Kim Nelson wrote in a release issued by the agency.
The public is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026 or call central dispatch at 843-398-4920 if they have any information about the location of the Wilson.
