DARLINGTON, S.C. — Fueled by a hearty breakfast, Darlington firefighters, police officers and volunteers did what they have done now for about 35 years — distributed toys and cheer to those in need ahead of Christmas.
Recipients were lined up outside the gym at Darlington First Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Saturday for the event.
"It started years ago when a family was burned out on Christmas Eve," said Lt. Chuck Kelly, chairman of the fire department's toy committee. "A group of firemen put their resources together and bought them something for Christmas night and after that it kinda kicked off the program."
Kelly said firefighters quickly figured out if they could do that for one family, they "could do a few."
For years the department conducted boot drives on U.S. 52 Bypass through the city.
For the last two years, though, they've launched a Taste of Christmas fundraiser that has met their needs and gotten them off the bypass.
Kelly said the firefighters — this year it was about 20 of them and their families — took the money and went shopping for Christmas.
"Get them up, line them up and, this year, box them up," Kelly said of the organization stage of the event.
This year the departments are helping 42 families, 108 children. The largest family has six children, said Ruth Amerson, office manager for the fire department.
Businesses and residents also step up with donations of toys and cash.
This year each family received a small, per-decorated Christmas tree with their boxes, courtesy Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
"Mr. and Mrs. Montrose brought them to us. They had a tree and stocking for every family," Amerson said.
Later in the day Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh and others were going over to Patriot Chevrolet, which was conducting a toy drive for the program.
Cavanaugh said it was policy to keep a supply of toys on hand this time of year because a lot can happen between the last Saturday before Christmas and Christmas Day.
