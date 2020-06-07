COLUMBIA, S.C. — An elderly individual in Darlington County was the only coronavirus death in South Carolina announced Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC also announced 390 new cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 14,286 and those who have died to 546.
Darlington County's death total increased to 12. It has had 328 cases, including two cases that were reported Sunday.
Florence County's totals are 40 deaths and 717 cases, including 10 that were announced Sunday.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (1), Anderson (8), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (9), Berkeley (10), Calhoun (1), Charleston (36), Cherokee (3), Chester (3), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (11), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Edgefield (1), Florence (10), Georgetown (5), Greenville (57), Hampton (1), Horry (47), Jasper (1), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (4), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (29), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (3), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (7), Pickens (7), Richland (31), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (14), York (8)
As of Saturday, a total of 246,331 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As South Carolina increases testing, there probably will be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of individuals tested Saturday statewide was 4,485 and the percent positive was 8.7%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive might more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Sunday morning, 3,472 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,927 are in use, a 66.61% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,927 inpatient beds currently used, 477 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
