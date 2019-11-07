DARLINGTON, S.C. -- An alert school resource officer Wednesday morning may have thwarted the abduction of two girls who were walking to Brockington Elementary School.
The 7:10 a.m. incident happened when two female students walking to school were seen by the Darlington County Sheriff's Deputy talking to a man in a black four-door newer model Chevrolet Silverado, according to a release from the agency.
The deputy motioned the girls to continue on their way to school and questioned them about the man, who the described as being black with dreadlocks and that he had previously spoken with one of their mothers who was walking with them at that time.
"The male driver circled back around and approached the two students who were by themselves at this point. Both stated the driver told them to get into his vehicle, and he would take them to school," Lt. Robert Kilgo wrote in the release. "The mother was contacted, and she indicated to the Deputy the male driver commented on her appearance and asked for her name and phone number, then drove off. The mother stated she did not know the male driver."
Deputies and Darlington Police officers searched for the car and driver but were unable to locate him.
“The safety and security of our children and schools is my number one priority,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis. “I commend my Deputy for remaining vigilante, and I ask parents and others to report any unusual activity around our schools to law enforcement immediately.”
This incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the agency's mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.