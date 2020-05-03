DARLINGTON, S.C. – Two people were sent to area hospitals with unknown injuries when they were shot at approximately midnight Saturday in Darlington County.
The shooting occurred on Resolution Lane east of Darlington, south of Society Hill and north of Quinby in Florence County. Resolution Lane is off of Georgetown Road.
Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
