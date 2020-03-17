DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington County schools put their meals on wheels Tuesday in an attempt to get them to students who might not otherwise get meals with schools shut down to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Key schools opened to deliver the "grab and go" meals while stratetically located parking lots throughout the county were pressed into service — along with the district's school bus fleet — for the same purpose
Ten students visited within the first hour a bus that was parked at the former Merita Bread store on U.S. 52 near the Florence County line.
A bus driver and a cafeteria worker were both on board to make sure students who drove up, or walked up, got a bag full of breakfast and lunch to go.
Shortly before noon an SUV pulled up, four students got out and walked into the bus and, minutes later, walked out with bags in one hand and cartons of milk in the other.
Tuesday's menu was a sandwich, string cheese, doughnut, crackers, vegetable, juice and a half pint of milk.
The meals were available for students who were 18 or younger and the students had to be present.
Florence One Schools started the same program Monday with buses parked throughout the district.
On Tuesday, Marlboro County schools announced their bus fleet would deliver meals along bus routes for those students while school cafeterias would open for students who walked or were driven to school.
