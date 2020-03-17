DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District (DCSD) will provide nutritional, breakfast and lunch meals at more than 30 locations during school closures for the coronavirus situation.
Any child who is 18 years old or younger can get drive-thru, “grab-and-go” meal bags at more than 30 locations, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The meals will be served beginning Tuesday, March 17.
The child or children must be present at the time of pick up. The meal bags will contain breakfast, lunch and a snack, so only one trip needs to be made each day.
The following school cafeterias will be open for drive-thru pick up:
- Darlington Middle School
- Darlington High School
- Hartsville Middle School
- Hartsville High School
- Lamar High School
- Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
- Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
Additionally, the following locations will be open for drive-thru pick up (look for school buses):
Hartsville Area (Look for School Bus)
- East Park Apartments
- South Park Apartments
- Swift Creek Apartments
- Centerville AME Church
- Antioch Baptist Church
- Lydia Trailer Park
- Forest Ridge Apartments
- Leesburg/Carolina Avenue – Pull Off Area
- Stoney Brook Trailer Park
- Bethlehem United Methodist Church
- Sister Sister Grocery Store
- Kay Branch Baptist Church
- West Hartsville Elementary
Darlington Area (Look for School Bus)
- Bowens Manor Apartments
- Oakwood/Pepper Drive – Pull Off Area
- Merita Bread on Highway 52
- New Providence Baptist Church
- New Vision Outreach Center
- 1608 Elissa Drive – Softball Field
- Dovesville Park - Old Fire Department
- 1005 McIver Road – Across from Fibers Industries
Lamar Area (Look for School Bus)
- Cambridge Apartments
- Intersection of Lamar Highway and South Center Road
- St. John’s UMC
- 6140 Oates Highway (Fire Station)
Again, these locations will serve “grab-and-go” meal bags from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school closures. This plan is subject to change due to service needs.
