DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County School District released its eLearning and remote learning plan Monday to continue instruction while district schools are closed.
Through the program, students will be able to keep learning, even when face-to-face options are unavailable. The district also announced how parents can pick up devices still at school, as well as introduced teacher office hours and the new technology helpline.
Beginning no later than Wednesday, all district students will have assigned online or paper classwork every day. The type of work will depend on the grade of the student. Students will be required to complete and submit all assignments as well as communicate with their teachers every day.
All teachers – including special education teachers - will be expected to make contact with students, track virtual attendance and be available to students during virtual office hours. Students who do not have internet access will be able to complete the eLesson(s) on their device and then upload their work when they have access to the internet.
Students in grades 3-12 who do not currently have their device at home can pick up their device at their school Tuesday. Parents of students in grades K-2 should make plans to pick up their assignment packets at their child’s school Tuesday. Parents should check with their child’s school to find out exact pickup times and procedures. Parents and students will also be able to pick up personal items from the schools at this time.
It is imperative that parents pick up the devices and/or packets from the schools on Tuesday so students can continue their learning and not lose valuable instruction or days.
Because the schools will be closed through at least March 31, students are urged to complete their lessons every day and stay up to date with their classwork. Students who do not complete the eLessons while out of school or within five school days of classes resuming will be marked absent.
eLearning/remote learning schedule:
• Pre-school (PK) – 2nd grade students: PK-2 students will work through an activity packet with checklists. Some schools are sending home iPads to facilitate additional learning. Please check with your child’s school for more information.
• Elementary school students, grades 3-5 – Students will have 50-minute lessons from each subject: ELA, math, science and social studies.
• Middle school students, grades 6-8 – Students will have one-hour lessons from their core teachers (ELA, math, science and social studies).
• High school students, grades 6-12 – Each teacher will post a one-hour lesson, per day, for each class they teach.
Teachers – including special education teachers – will have virtual office hours every day, beginning Wednesday. During these hours, teachers will be accessible through a posted line of communication. Teachers will reach out to students to share that line of communication with them.
• Teachers of elementary school students: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
• Middle and high school students: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The Darlington County School District Office of Technology has created a Technology helpline at 843-398-6200. Students and parents can call the helpline if they have technical issues and teachers may call for instructional assistance. The line will be manned during working hours.
The district’s eLearning plan is available online at darlington.k12.sc.us.
The Darlington County School District is committed to continuing instruction for our students throughout the school closure. The well-being of our students is always our highest priority.
