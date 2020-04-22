DARLINGTON, S.C. — A nutrition services employee with the Darlington County School District tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
“In Darlington County School District, the well-being of our people and our students is our greatest concern. This is especially true in these uncertain times,” said Tim Newman, the superintendent of the Darlington County School District.
“I am praying for the well-being of our sick employee. And we are taking all precautions to protect our other employees. Our employees are working hard on the front line to ensure our students have food. We are incredibly grateful for their efforts.”
Because the district has alternating teams who prepare and deliver food, the employee had not worked since April 8. The food preparation team and bus driver delivery team that worked with the employee were notified and asked to self-quarantine.
The 14-day quarantine period expired Wednesday, and the district has had no additional cases reported at this time.
The food service program had been closed for spring break. Before reopening Monday, all working spaces were deep cleaned and disinfected before workers returned.
Nurses have been at all workstations to check the temperatures of nutrition workers and bus drivers. The district continues to provide personal protective equipment to the nurses, bus drivers, and nutrition workers.
The Darlington County School District provides breakfast, lunch and a snack for five days every week to more than 3,700 students. The food is prepackaged and individually wrapped.
“Our children need the food provided by these teams of nutrition workers and bus drivers,” Newman said. “They are our heroes. Without their efforts, thousands of children in our community would go hungry every day. They truly are essential to the well-being of our community.”
