DARLINGTON, S.C. – Online registration for traditional 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) and 5-year-old kindergarten (5K) for the 2020-21 school year will be held from May 1-15.
This online registration period will only be for students who are new to the district. Returning students will need to register later in the summer during the district’s normal registration period. Please visit the district’s website at www.dcsdschools.org to get started.
In order to register a child for 4K, the child must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. A child must turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020, in order to register for 5K.
Please click the following link to access the registration website: www.dcsdschools.org
After accessing the registration page, click “Create a New Account” and enter your information. The following documents are required for registration. You can upload documents or you can provide them to the school this summer during normal registration.
- Proof of residency -- A tax notice, a landline telephone bill, a bill for cable service that is connected to the residence or a utility bill such as water, gas, electric, etc. that contains a street address will be accepted. A cellphone bill and/or a driver’s license cannot be used as proof of residency.
- Immunization Record
- Birth Certificate
- (For 4K Only) Proof of income or S.C. Healthy Connection Medicaid Card -- Proof of income can include a check stub or income tax return
The S.C. Department of Education created this year an online tool for families to pre-determine if their child is eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten programs in their area: https://bit.ly/2uZUUxo.
A hotline will be set up for each school via telephone support. Hotline hours will be established Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact your zoned school.
- J.L. Cain Elementary School – 843-398-2450
- Lamar Elementary School – 843-326-7575
- Pate Elementary School – 843-398-2400
- Southside Early Childhood Center – 843-857-3310
- St. John’s Elementary School – 843-398-2350
- Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School – 843-398-2710
