DARLINGTON, S.C. – Hundreds of Darlington County School District students will be warmer this winter after the Darlington County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department donated new and used coats.
The donation came about through a community effort, according to Brantley Jett, the Darlington-area athletic director for the organization. Jett said he noticed some students waiting for buses in the morning without coats.
“After we saw that, we threw it together,” he said. “We did not expect to get this many. I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped make this possible and helped the kids out.”
Lee Andrews, the Parks and Recreation Tourism director, helped spread the word among city and county employees that the department was collecting coats for students. McLeod Health also donated coats. White Swan Cleaners in Darlington dry-cleaned the 200 coats free.
Jett, along with Crystal Gibson, the Darlington-area program director, and John Wall, the Hartsville-area director, delivered the coats by bus and van to the schools administrative offices on Jan. 9.
School administrators, social workers and others will help distribute to coats to students who will most benefit.
