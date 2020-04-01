DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Effective Wednesday, all vehicle tax payments in Darlington County must be handled remotely -- either by mail, by phone or online at www.darcosc.com.
"Due to the restricted access of the county courthouse, cash or check payments will not be directly accepted. However, payments by check may be dropped off at the building in the designated location," J. JaNet Bishop, clerk to Darlington County Council, wrote in an e-mail on the requirements.
"All receipts and decals will be directly mailed to the taxpayer," she said through the release.
The DMV is giving state residents a grace period during COVID-19, she said.
All non-commercial vehicles with registrations that expire March 2020 through June 2020 will be valid until July, 1 2020 and the DMV is suspending the collection of late fees for late vehicle registration renewals and suspending the suspension of driver’s licenses for failure to pay property taxes for registration renewals that expire March 2020 through June 2020, she said.
